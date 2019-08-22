A$AP Rocky's arrest in Sweden was one of the biggest topics in the news last month but the strangest part about it was that Trump got involved. President Trump made a call to Sweden in hopes to get Rocky released but the Prime Minister was adamant that no one got special treatment. Rocky was eventually released and shortly after convicted with a suspended sentence. Now that he's released, people around Trump aren't happy that the rapper didn't reach out to say thank you.

Pastor Darrell Scott, a member of Trump's transition team and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, alongside Scott Lanier, were involved in the efforts to free Rocky. Scott and Lanier were the ones who got Trump to help Rocky and unfortunately, they feel like the rapper is "ungrateful" since he never reached out and said thank you, publicly or otherwise, to Trump and his team, according to Yahoo News!



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By the time Trump spoke to the Swedish PM, there was reportedly tension between Rocky's legal team and Trump's team. Scott essentially said that Rocky and his lawyer were "nonchalant" about Trump's efforts. Furthermore, they didn't get any acknowledgment from the rapper since his release.

“I was like, man, you ungrateful motherf***ers, you. I can’t believe you. ... We didn’t ask you guys for nothing other than for you guys to be grateful,” Lanier recalled tellin Rocky's lawyer. “We just want you guys to be appreciative and say thank you," he continued.

“All he had to do was do a two-minute call to say thank you,” Scott said. “Rocky hasn’t even called us and said, ‘Hey, man, thank you guys. I appreciate it,’ in private. Just in private.”