A$AP Rocky Made Rihanna His "Fashion Killa" On "Long Live A$AP" Highlight

Aron A.
February 01, 2022 12:06
Rihanna starred in the music video for A$AP Rocky's "Fashion Killa."


No one would've expected the month of January would've closed out with news of Rihanna's pregnancy. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna announced that they're expecting a child together on Monday with some stylish pregnancy reveal photos. And while plenty of people had their fair share of jokes, ranging from Rocky's incarceration in Sweden to Drake and Chris Brown's text messages, many were also reminded of the evolution of Rocky and Rihanna's relationship.

Long Live A$AP single "Fashion Killa" came to life with the release of the music video starring Rihanna. At a time when Drake was still shooting his shot, Rocky and Rihanna played the role a couple and made it seem so believable. Rocky had RihRih dripped out in Supreme for the music video as they cosplayed lovers in his NYC condo. "And if you is a rider, we'll go shoppin' like mañana/ Her attitude Rihanna," Rocky raps on the track, seemingly speaking his relationship with the Fenty founder into existence.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Her attitude Rihanna 
She get it from her mama 
She jiggy like Madonna, but she trippy like Nirvana
'Cause everything designer 
Her jeans is Helmut Lang, shoes is Alexander Wang
And her shirt the newest Donna Karan

