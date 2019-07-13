A$AP Rocky's situation has been making headlines across the world all week. The rapper was arrested in Sweden for an alleged assault, although he maintains that he acted out of self-defense. Rocky was being followed by two gentlemen, who are currently under investigation for molestation, before telling them to get away from them. Even though the footage clearly showed the two men continuing to pester Rocky and co., the rapper and three others were arrested.



Meanwhile, across the pond, fans and peers have rallied for his freedom. Ferg recently made a concerted effort to raise awareness for Rocky's situation during an interview on TRL where he not only rocked a "Free The Mob" shirt but also gave a bit of an update on Rocky's situation.

Ferg recently chopped it up with Sway about Rocky's arrest. Ferg remained optimistic while trying to encourage viewers to sign the petition calling for Justice for Rocky.

"It's a very touchy situation because they got different laws over there in Sweden. I haven't gotten the chance to speak with him. They're not letting him speak to anybody. We are trying our best to get him out of the situation and I believe he's going to pull through," he said. "Free all of the guys. They're going to be alright. I know God got us," he added.

Peep the clip below.

