Several days ago, a video of A$AP Rocky getting into a street fight in Sweden was published online, showing the rapper tossing one man violently onto the sidewalk before stomping him out. He was arrested by Swedish authorities and has been held in custody for a while now as they continue to investigate Rocky's charges. A petition was created urging Swedish police to release the rapper so that he can continue his European tour but unfortunately, he was forced to cancel many of his July concert dates. Rocky is facing six years in prison if he's convicted and now, a new update in his case shows that the two men he assaulted are also under investigation for assault and molestation.



It was previously reported that two young men were following A$AP Rocky around Stockholm and they were sexually harassing women who walked by them. Finally, enough was enough and Rocky put his foot down, ordering them to head the other direction. We all know how things ended. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the parties claiming that the Harlem rapper attacked them are also being investigated on similar counts. A press release from the Swedish Prosecution Authority reads: "The preliminary investigation continues regarding the American artist who is detained by the Stockholm District Court in Sweden on suspicion of assault in Stockholm. There is also a preliminary investigation in the case concerning the aggrieved party who is suspected of molestation and assault."

The molestation charge is not necessarily sexual in nature. As pointed out by XXL, the Swedish definition of a molestation crime is roughly as follows: "A person who physically attacks someone or exposes someone to disruptive contacts or exposes someone to other ruthless actions."

The prosecutor reportedly has until July 19 to decide whether to press further charges against either Rocky or his "victims." Alternatively, they can ask for more time to investigate.



