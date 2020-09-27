A$AP Ferg & Mulatto Provide Over The Top Energy On "In It"

A$AP Ferg has always been willing to experiment with new sounds and push the boundaries of music. While he and A$AP Rocky make different styles of rap, they are very similar in their willingness to subvert expectations. With Floor Seats 2, that's exactly what Ferg manages to do, especially on the energetic track "In It" which features recently crowned XXL Freshman, Mulatto.

With this song, Ferg can be heard delivering some sexually explicit lyrics in a bombastic flow that we should come to expect from the artist. Meanwhile, Mulatto complements him well with a braggadocios verse of her own.

If you're a big Ferg fan, definitely give this track a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Before she come over, we hit Bossa Nova, now I'm on a bang mission (Right)

Get up in the booty, I'm hidin' my jewelry 'cause this ain't my main bitch's (Yeah)

She from Toronto, was schemin' on my glow while watchin' my chain glisten (That's right)

We listen to punk rock while she give me top in the main kitchen