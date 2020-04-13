mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ant Declares "I Am Underground" On New Tape

Aron A.
April 13, 2020 16:11
I Am Underground
A$AP Ant

A$AP Ant returns with his latest tape, "I Am Underground."


A$AP Ant is using these times in quarantine to bless the masses with new music. The rapper returned this weekend with his new project, I Am Underground, making a slick reference to these trying times as it parallels to Will Smith's I Am Legend. Hell, the cover art even includes an animated version of Ant strapped up with a dog walking next to him.

I Am Underground is seven tracks in total, running for a little over 15 minutes in total. The rapper keeps the collaborators within his tight-knit circle, tapping Goonew, Soduh, Lulu P, and Lil 2Dow for guest appearances.

Check the project out below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from A$AP Ant as well as the rest of the A$AP Mob.

