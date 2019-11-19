ZaZa
- NewsZaZa Releases Her Six-Track EP "Da Boss Baby"ZaZa releases her six-track EP "Da Boss Baby," and at only five-years-old, she's proving that she has a long career ahead of her.By Erika Marie
- NewsZaZa Is Back With Girl Power Single & Visual "Girls Run Everything"ZaZa is the pint-sized rapper who has been making waves, and now she returns with her mini-feminist anthem, "Girls Run Everything."By Erika Marie
- NewsMini MC ZaZa Flexes Baby Bars On "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)"The hardest toddler in the game, ZaZa, came through with her new single, "Money Comin In (Boom Boom)."By Lynn S.
- NewsPint-Sized Rap Prodigy ZaZa Drops Second Single, "That's A No-No"The mini MC joins forces with fellow child rapper for catchy new song.By Lynn S.