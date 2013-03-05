UZ (Producer)
- Music VideosUZ & Dirtyphonics Feat. Trinidad James "Hustle Hard" VideoUZ and Dirtyphonics recruit Trinidad James for their EDM banger, "Hustle Hard".By Trevor Smith
- NewsUZ (Producer) Feat. Trae Tha Truth, Problem & Trinidad James "I Got This" VideoWatch UZ (Producer) Feat. Trae Tha Truth, Problem & Trinidad James "I Got This" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsTrap Shit V3 (I Got This)Mysterious producer UZ teams up with Trae Da Truth, Problem & Trinidad James for this banger off his new mixtape “Balltrap Muzic Vol 1″.By Trevor Smith