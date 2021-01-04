TheHxliday
- NewsTheHxliday Wants Love On New Single "Doses"TheHxliday returns with his new single "Doses" after premiering the single during his performance at Rolling Loud.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTheHxliday's "The Most Beautiful Disaster" Is An Ambitious Double-Sided EPTheHxliday shows off his versatility on his latest project, "The Most Beautiful Disaster." By Joshua Robinson
- NewsCelebrate Cinco De Mayo With TheHxliday's New Single "Salsa"TheHxliday releases the Latin-inspired new single "Salsa" for Cinco De Mayo.By Alex Zidel
- NewsPolo G Proves He's "Wit Dat" On TheHxliday's New SingleTheHxliday recruits Polo G for his howling new single "Wit Dat."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTheHxliday Drops New Song "Opps" For St. Patrick's DayTheHxliday celebrates St. Patrick's Day with the release of his new single "Opps".By Alex Zidel
- NewsTheHxliday Warms Up With "Batbxy"The Motown Records signee opens up 2021 with his new EP, "Batbxy."By Aron A.