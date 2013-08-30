The Incomparable Shakespeare
The Incomparable Shakespeare "Good As It Gets" Video
Watch Good As It Gets
By DJ Ill Will
Franklin Jackson
The Incomparable Shakespeare connects with Troy Ave for a new cut all about the Franklins, off the upcoming EP "By Any Dreams Necessary."
By Rose Lilah
All On The Line
The first leak from The Incomparable Shakespeare's upcoming project "By Any Dreams Necessary". From the man himself: "Before my mom passed, she taught me that anything worth having was worth fighting for. I've always fought for my music, it's been my Invincible Dream. The sad part is that it often comes at the expense of family, girlfriends, and even financial security. With all that I've sacrificed already, my only option is to win. This is dedicated to those who put it all on the line."
By hnhh
Invincible Dream (Hosted by Sway)
At the start of the summer Brooklyn MC The Incomparable Shakespeare started doing these freestyles that pay homage to 90s NY rap. Each individual track blended two or more songs for the 90s era. Now that he's released all of the tracks individually, he got Sway to host this new mixtape that our DJ R.L. mixed (actually cut and scratched).
By DJ Ill Will