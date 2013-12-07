The Guys
News
Whippin'
The Guys come through "Whippin'" on their new record.
By
Trevor Smith
Feb 02, 2015
Mixtapes
Free The Guys EP
The Guys deliver the "Free The Guys" EP.
By
Trevor Smith
Oct 06, 2014
News
Still Wanna Kill Sam
Chicago duo The Guys deliver a political new track titled, "Still Wanna Kill Sam".
By
Trevor Smith
Dec 07, 2013
