News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Tate McRae
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae Knock Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Off The Hot 100 Throne
Kendrick Lamar and SZA did something unprecedented for the hip-hop genre with "luther" and that cannot be ignored despite this news.
By
Zachary Horvath
May 27, 2025
725 Views