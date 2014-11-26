Smoko Ono
- NewsSmoko Ono Taps Chance The Rapper, Yxng Bane & Joey Purp For "Winners"Smoko Ono's latest single boasts guest appearances from Chance The Rapper, Yxng Bane, and Joey Purp.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKAMI & Smoko Ono Team Up For "Very Slight" EPStream KAMI & Smoke Ono's new joint EP "Very Slight," featuring Chance The Rapper, Valee & Joey Purp.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKAMI & Smoko Ono Grab Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp For "Reboot" VideoKAMI & Smoko Ono recruit Cole Bennett for "Reboot" video ft. Chance The Rapper and Joey Purp.By Aron A.
- NewsChance The Rapper & Joey Purp Join KAMI & Smoko Ono For New Single "Reboot"Listen to the new single from KAMI & Smoko Ono called "Reboot" featuring Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNo LookProducer Smoko Ono enlists Rockie Fresh, Saba and Jarred AG for "No Look."By Rose Lilah