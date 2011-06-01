Shawn Chrystopher
- NewsCame To Do (Freestyle)Chrys takes on a Chris instrumental for his latest freestyle.ByLloyd Jaffe215 Views
- NewsI Don't Ever ChangeShawn pays tribute to Jay-Z with a new EP.ByLloyd Jaffe61 Views
- NewsShawn Chrystopher "Sunset II" VideoShawn Chrystopher shares a video for "Sunset II."ByPatrick Lyons131 Views
- NewsGrind'n (Freestyle)Shawn Chrystopher remixes Lil' Wayne's latest hit.ByLloyd Jaffe110 Views
- Music VideosShawn Chrystopher "INT'L Player" VideoShawn Christopher drops a visual for his freestyle over "International Player's Anthem".ByTrevor Smith288 Views
- NewsOne of My HomiesHNHH World Premiere from LA's Shawn ChrysByDJ Ill Will189 Views
- NewsEngine RunningHave you heard Shawn Chrystopher's new track Engine Running? It dropped on Wednesday, July 6th, 2011.ByDJ Ill Will142 Views
- NewsShe Ain't You (Freestyle)Listen to She Ain't You (Freestyle), a new offering from Shawn Chrystopher, which was released on Wednesday, June 1st, 2011.ByDJ Ill Will120 Views