Scoe
- NewsScoe "Mr. Williams" VideoCheck out a new video from Scoe.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsScoe Feat. Xzibit "Dey Ain't Ready" VideoScoe & Xzibit link up for a new video.By Lloyd Jaffe
- SongsThey Ain't ReadyScoe and Xzibit go in over Nottz production on Scoe's new mixtape "The Influence" out now.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesThe InfluenceKurupt's brother Scoe (formerly known as Roscoe) drops off his new mixtape effort, "The Influence." The project features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Jahlil Beats, Nottz, Mike WiLL Made It, Xzibit and more.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosScoe "Hunnit Thousand" VideoWatch Scoe "Hunnit Thousand" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- SongsHunnit ThousandHNHH Premieres a hard-hitting track from Scoe's upcoming "The Influence" mixtape, with production from Jahlil Beats. Cop the tape on October 17th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe CrownOff Scoe’s project, "Tha Influence", which drops October 17th.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWithout Even Tryin'Scoe gets production from Nottz on his latest offering "Without Even Tryin'".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThank YouDr. Dre dedication track from Kurupt's brother feat Kendrick. Off forthcoming "Tha Influence" albumBy DJ Ill Will