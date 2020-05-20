Rick Hyde
- NewsB$F's Rick Hyde Shares New EP "Stima"Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, and more appear on Rick Hyde's new EP. By Aron A.
- NewsBSF's Rick Hyde's Debut Project "Plates 2" Pays Homage To Buffalo's Late DJ Shay‘Plates 2’ features appearances and collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, The Alchemist, Daringer, Harry Fraud, Skyzoo, Meyhem Lauren, Jay Worthy, Killa Kyleon, Heem & DJ Shay.By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsBenny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, & G Herbo Breeze Through "Alone"The Black Soprano Family links with the Chicago hitmaker on a bar-heavy single.By Erika Marie
- NewsRick Hyde & Heem Say A "Hustler's Prayer"Black Soprano Family holds it down with "Hustler's Prayer," as delivered by Rick Hyde and Heem.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRick Hyde Spits Bars On Araabmuzik-Produced "Follow Me"Griselda affiliate Rick Hyde joins up with aarabMUZIK for the dark and melancholic "Follow Me," a preview to his upcoming "Plates 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBSF's Rick Hyde Drops Off "The Respected Sopranos Freestyle"BSF's Rick Hyde celebrates his birthday with a brand new freestyle.By Aron A.