Hello Brooklyn
Razah releases his first track in a while, called "‘Hello Brooklyn" with Maino, Troy Ave and Uncle Murda helping out.
By
hnhh
Feb 07, 2014
122 Views
My Girl
Check out My Girl, the latest track from Razah, featuring Ne-Yo which dropped on Thursday, September 22nd, 2011.
By
DJ Ill Will
Sep 22, 2011
101 Views
