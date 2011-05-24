Rappin 4-Tay
- MusicRappin 4-Tay Reveals He’s Been Discharged From The Hospital & Is RecuperatingRappin 4-Tay has asked fans to continue praying for him following his recent health scare.By Cole Blake
- NewsRappin' 4-Tay Reasserts His OG Status With New Single "Manifest"The Bay Area legend returns with some nostalgic vibes.By Dre D.
- NewsPut It On MeListen to Put It On Me, the latest track from Rappin 4-Tay, featuring Baby Bash, Dru Down & Icon. The cut dropped on Tuesday, May 24th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will