- NewsPolyester The Saint Lives Up To His Name On "The Saint"Polyester The Saint unveils his latest project ft. Airplane James, Spanky Loco, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsPolyester The Saint's West Coast Vibes Are Strong In "Game So Cold"West, west, ya'll. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Polyester The Saint's "American Muscle 5.0" ProjectPolyester The Saint drops off his new project "American Muscle 5.0," featuring Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Problem & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsProblem & Buddy Link Up With Polyester The Saint On "Where The Party At"Polyester The Saint, Buddy & Problem are just trying to find out "Where The Party At." By Aron A.
- NewsCurren$y, Freddie Gibbs & Polyester The Saint Drop Off "In My Zone"Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y and Polyester The Saint unite for a West Coast anthem. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPolyester The Saint Feat. Dom Kennedy "On the Regular" VideoWatch Polyester the Saint "On the Regular."By Jonathan Carey
- NewsFridayPolyester The Saint calls on Currensy for his new single "Friday."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOn The RegularLA rapper Polyester the Saint shares the first single from his upcoming album "American Muscle."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPlayers Anonymous (Remix)Los Angeles producer/rapper, Polyester The Saint, calls on Dom Kennedy for the remix to his track "Players Anonymous".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsZonin'Of "Wings Up" Mixtape that dropped todayBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsWings UpCollab EP from Rapper Demrick & Producer Polyester. Includes features from Scoop Deville, Chuck Inglish, Clyde Carson, Skeme, Brevi & More!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDazed & SedatedOff "Wings Up" dropping Aug 13thBy DJ Ill Will