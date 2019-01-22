Planet Giza
- NewsPlanet Giza Drops New Project "Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon"The Montreal-based trio delivers an otherworldly EP, "Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon." By Aron A.
- NewsPlanet Giza Drop 6-Minute Dance Epic "Hands On" Feat. JMFThe Montreal trio wants to make you move. By Noah C
- NewsPlanet Giza Shares New Song "Insomnia"A bouncy track from the trio. By Noah C
- NewsPlanet Giza's Debut Album "Added Sugar" Features Mick Jenkins & KaytranadaPlanet Giza establish themselves as a strong Canadian act.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMick Jenkins Links With Planet Giza For "Brk Frm Nrml"Mick Jenkins and Planet Giza drop off some "schmoove." By Mitch Findlay