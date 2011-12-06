Planet VI
- NewsSee You When I Get There [Tags]New joint from the writers of Rihanna's "Pour It Up"By DJ Ill Will
- NewsHold Me BackPlanet VI drop bars over Ricky Rozay's 'Hold Me Back.'By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsDo YouOff "The American Nightmare" Mixtape Out Now!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe American NightmareNew Mixtape from Planet VI: includes features from 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Verse Simmonds & More!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsNo Limit*HNHH World Premiere* Off "The American Nightmare" Mixtape dropping tomorrow.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsBy MyselfOff "The American Nightmare" Mixtape dropping Aug 28thBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsI Don't Like (Remix)Planet VI drops their own version of Chief Keef hit record "I Don't Like". HNHH ExclusiveBy Rose Lilah
- NewsF**K You TooHNHH Exclusive! WHOA!!! Now this right here goes H.A.M!!!! "The American Dream" drops tomorrow. Make sure u check that out. It's gonna be a HUGE project.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSex Drugs & Rock-N-Roll"The American Dream" droppin right here Exclusively on December 21stBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsFameIntroducing Planet VI, u might recognize their voice but this is the first single under their new name. They'll be releasing a new project called "The American Dream" Coming 12/21/11 which will include features by Bei Maejor, Dom Kennedy, 2 Chainz and much more. Be on the LookoutBy Rose Lilah