KnaLedge Camacho
Online Content Contributor
- NewsHold Me BackPlanet VI drop bars over Ricky Rozay's 'Hold Me Back.'By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsBlack JesusAnother installment of Game's #SundayService. 'Black Jesus' produced by @TheRealSap.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsSlow DownSean Kingston hits us with a new joint where he connects with Chicago's Sincere Show.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsWhat A Feeling (Final Version)Johnta Austin, a singer-songwriter for many artists of the likes such as Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Tyrese, and many others, has released the Final Version of 'What a Feeling' featuring Jermaine Dupri.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsStay (Live Rip)Last night Rihanna debuted a new record from her upcoming album "Unapologetic" Live on SNL.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsEverybody FucksPitbull links up with Akon & David Rush for this high energy, club-catered collaboration. "Everybody Fucks"By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsBuilt For ThisMethod Man links up with Freddie Gibbs & Street Life for a collaboration off "The Man With The Iron Fists" soundtrack.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsI Go HardWiz Khalifa joins Ghostface Killah & Boy Jones for a Collaboration off RZA's "The Man With The Iron Fists" soundtrack.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsHeaven In My Bed (NoTags)The Tagless version to Ray J's 'Heaven In My Bed'By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsAstroOdd Future's Mellowhype and Frank Ocean collab for a new track titled 'Astro'By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsAdorn (Ted Smooth Remix)TED Smooth does a 90's remix of Miguel's Adorn featuring Diddy & French Montana over the 90's smash Record 'Get Money' by j.u.n.i.o.r. Mafia & Biggie.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsD3monsMGK and DMX drop a new track off Machine Gun Kelly's Debut album"Lace Up" uBy KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsLace UpBad Boy artist Machine Gun Kelly drops a new track featuring Lil Jon, produced by Drumma Boy.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsSelfish FreestyleProducer/Rapper Hit-Boy drop a freestyle over the Kanye West-produced record 'Selfish'.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsBrand New MeAlicia Key's premiered a new song recently on iTunes Live the other night. The soulful singer displays a 'Brand New Me'.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsSame Ol' StoryThe DJ Drama continues to display "Quality Street Music" this time with the 'Same Ol' Story' featuring artists Kid Ink, ScHoolboy Q, Corey Gunz & Childish Gambino.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsGoin DownAnother smash off the highly anticipated album by DJ Drama "Street Quality Music"By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsSo Many GirlsDJ Drama enlists the help of Wale, Tyga, Roscoe Dash for 'So Many Girls' another leak off of "Street Quality Music"By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsWheres the Fun in ForeverNew Track leaked from Miguel's anticipated album. "Kaleidoscope Dream" features a collaboration with Alicia Keys.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsLetter to Lil WayneUnreleased track from Nicki Minaj, Where she writes a letter to Young Money's Lil Wayne. over his "something you forgot" instrumental.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsSwiss Francs (Remix) [Mastered]The mastered version for the France inspired track, Ryan Leslie teams up with French Rapper Booba.By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsBitches & Bottles (Remix)Ace Hood adds his verse to DJ Khaled's 'Bitches & Bottles' alongside Future, T.I., & Lil Wayne to create this Remix. Original Version of the track can be found on DJ Khaled's "Kiss the Ring" album in Stores Now!By KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsTriple ThreatMissy gets an assist from Timbaland once again for this newly anticipated release.By KnaLedge Camacho
- News9th Inning (Full)Full version of Missy's new single after an 7 year Hiatus featuring TimbalandBy KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsWhere Were YouOriginally recorded and submitted for "Thank Me Later" by Boi-1da, D10 & Colin Munroe. Looks like it was picked up by Diddy for Dirty Money. Either way enjoy the random late leaked versionBy KnaLedge Camacho
- NewsMascaraAfter writing countless songs for artist's such as Beyonce, Chris Brown, Keri Hilson, etc. Roc Nation's Ester Dean is ready to hit the scene with 'Mascara'By KnaLedge Camacho