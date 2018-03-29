Paris
- NewsParis Continues To Rise With New Single "Fall"Paris releases his new song "Fall."By Alex Zidel
- NewsParis Drops Off His XXXTentacion Tribute Song "Falling Up"Paris calls for change on his latest single, a tribute to XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- NewsParis & Landon Cube Team Up On "Long"Paris and Landon Cube join forces on "Long."By Aron A.
- MixtapesParis Releases Debut Album "One Night In Paris" Ft. Trippie Redd & Travis BarkerParis drops off new project, "One Night In Paris."By Aron A.
- NewsTrippie Redd Gets The Assist On Paris' New Track "Gone"Paris recruits Trippie Redd for the brand new track "Gone."By Alex Zidel
- NewsGunna Links With Paris For "Po'ed Up"Newcomer Paris taps Gunna for his breakout single.By Devin Ch