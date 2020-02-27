PA Salieu
- MusicRappers Like Central Cee: Digga D, Unknown T, Ivorian Doll & MoreExplore the UK Drill scene beyond Central Cee. Discover artists like Digga D, Unknown T, Ivorian Doll, & Pa Salieu shaping the genre.By Jake Skudder
- CrimePa Salieu Sentenced To 2+ Years In Jail Over Violent Disorder ChargeThe charge in question stems from a 2018 incident which took place on the same night the UK artist's best friend was killed.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPa Salieu Drops Party Banger "Bad"The British rapper returns with a Caribbean-inspired beat. By Nancy Jiang
- NewsPa Salieu Shares Surprise EP "Afrikan Rebel"Pa Salieu shares his latest EP, "Afrikan Rebel" ft. Obongjayar, Zlatan and more. By Aron A.
- NewsPa Salieu & slowthai Deliver High Energy On "Glidin"Pa Salieu & slowthai have a festival-ready banger just in time for the summer. By Aron A.
- NewsPa Salieu Unleashes Debut Project "Send Them To Coventry"The rising British-Gambian star unleashes his first-ever project with appearances from M1llionz, Backroad Gee, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsPA Salieu Unleashes Powerful New Song "B***K"UK's PA Salieu celebrates everything Black on his latest offering.By Aron A.
- NewsPa Salieu & Backroad Gee Keep It Within The Circle On "My Family"The two buzzing UK rappers connect for an aggressive new banger.By Aron A.
- NewsPa Salieu Delivers A Double Dose With "Betty/Bang Out"PA Salieu returns with his latest singles, "Betty/Bang Out."By Aron A.
- NewsUK's SL & PA Salieu Serve Up A Heater With "Hit The Block"PA Salieu and SL are back with new heat.By Aron A.