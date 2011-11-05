Omen
- NewsDreamville's Omen Tackles Kaytranada's "Bus Ride" For New Song "Hallelujah"Listen to Omen's new freestyle over Kaytranada's "Bus Ride," which he calls "Hallelujah."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDreamville's Omen & Ari Lennox Team Up For New Single "Phone Home"Listen to new song from Dreamville's own Omen called "Phone Home" featuring Ari Lennox.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBas, Cozz & Omen On Hot 97Dreamville's Bas, Cozz and Omen visit Ebro In The Morning to talk about their music and the "Forest Hills" tour. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsOmen Feat. CJ Hamilton "LoveDrug" VideoOmen shares a video for the CJ Hamilton-featuring 'LoveDrug."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThings ChangeJ. Cole assists Omen on "Things Change."By Patrick Lyons
- SongsUndercoverDreamvillain Omen goes in over production from J. Cole, having just locked in a date for his mixtape "Elephant Eyes"- arriving November 14th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsI Got Dreams (Unreleased)Dreamvillain's Omen decides to drop a previously unheard cut, from 2009, with Jason Derulo. He's working on a new project, "Elephant Eyes."By Rose Lilah
- NewsStatuesAnother J Dilla produced beat from Omen's upcoming "A Glorious Cool" EP, which is entirely Dilla beats. This tune has a nice vintage SV vibe.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsBlack Hero OvertureNew release from Omen, off his upcoming mixtape "Black Hero Theme Musik" which drops June 18th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMama Told MeBump Mama Told Me , the latest cut from Omen featuring J. Cole on the assist. It was released on Sunday, November 6th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Look Of LustBump The Look Of Lust , the latest cut from Omen featuring Kendrick Lamar & Shalonda on the assist. It was released on Saturday, November 5th, 2011.By Rose Lilah