NoCanDo
- Music VideosNoCanDo "Mykraphone Myk" VideoNoCanDo returns with his latest visuals.ByMilca P.150 Views
- NewsNocando "Never Looked Better (Prod. By AshTreJinkins)" VideoWatch Nocando's new video for "Never Looked Better".Byhnhh164 Views
- NewsNocando "Hollywood Freestyle" VideoWatch Nocando "Hollywood Freestyle" VideoByhnhh193 Views
- NewsRapstar (Homage To B Legit)"I forgot what year it was exactly, I just remember that my dad had remarried and I went to visit him in West Pittsburg, CA, and all me and my new cousins in-law did was play Fatal Fury and listen to a B Legit tape. This song is Half B Legit inspired, half Joe Higashi." The latest from Nocando, produced by Taurus Scott.Byhnhh113 Views
- NewsSpooky (Freestyle)A Halloween-themed freestyle from Nocando, Kail and CP. Stay spooky, y'all.Byhnhh301 Views
- NewsC'est La VieLos Angeles artist Noncando flips Atmosphere‘s "Denvermolorado" and addresses "a phenomenon that is far too common for us all."Byhnhh88 Views
- MixtapesSmileA standout track from rising LA emcee Nocando's "Tits N' Explosions" mixtape, which is now available in our mixtape section. This is his debut on the site, and we recommend you get familiar.Byhnhh116 Views
- MusicTits 'N ExplosionsA bass-heavy project from rising LA emcee Nocando. For those unfamiliar, he founded the Hellfyre Club, was the 2007 Scribble Jam champion and is a Low End Theory host. Standout tracks include “Smile,” “You Know” and "Secrets." This is Nocando's debut on the site, and we recommend you get familiar.Byhnhh1184 Views