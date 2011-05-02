Nicole Scherzinger
- Music7 Celebrities Who Started In Girl GroupsFrom Missy Elliott to Diana Ross and Beyonce, here are seven celebrities who got their starts as members of girl groups. By Demi Phillips
- NewsNicole Scherzinger "Big Fat Lie (A Track by Track Interview)" VideoGet a behind-the-scenes look at "Big Fat Lie."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsNicole Scherzinger "Big Fat Lie (Photoshoot)" BTS VideoCheck out the BTS for Scherzinger's latest photoshoot.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsRunNicole drops a new single from her upcoming comeback album.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Music VideosNicole Scherzinger "On The Rocks" VideoNicole Scherzinger delivers the visuals to her new single, "On The Rocks".By Trevor Smith
- NewsOn The RocksNicole Scherzinger drops a radio-ready new single.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsNicole Scherzinger "Your Love" VideoView the new video to Nicole Scherzinger's comeback single, "Your Love."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsYour LoveNicole Scherzinger delivers her new single, "Your Love".By Trevor Smith
- NewsRight ThereGive Right There a listen - it's a new offering from Nicole Scherzinger, featuring 50 Cent. It was dropped on Monday, May 2nd, 2011.By Rose Lilah