- NewsNasty C Calls Out His Haters With "Can't Imagine"Nasty C returned with his second single of 2022.By Cole Blake
- NewsNasty C Reflects On A Toxic Relationship On "Stalling"Nasty C's latest single follows October's "Why Me?" in collaboration with Audiomarc and Blxckie.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsNasty C Releases "Zulu Man With Some Power" Ft. T.I., Lil Keed & MoreSouth African rapper unleashes his new project, "Zulu Man With Some Power."By Aron A.
- NewsNasty C Links With DJ Whoo Kid For "Zulu" MixtapeSouth African artist Nasty C releases his first international mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid, titled "Zulu."By Alex Zidel
- NewsT.I. & Nasty C Connect For Inspiring Anthem "They Don't"Nasty C and T.I. unite for a powerful collaboration, addressing police brutality head-on with "They Don't." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosNasty C and A$AP Ferg Ride Out In "King" Music VideoNasty C and A$AP Ferg come through dripping in "King" video.By Milca P.
- SongsA$AP Ferg Joins Nasty C On "King"Nasty C previews his forthcoming project.By Milca P.