Mr Eazi
- NewsTega Starr & Mr Eazi Drop Off Sunny New Single "French Kiss"The Nigerian artists deliver the feel-good vibes we need. By Dre D.
- NewsMr Eazi & Major Lazer Grab Nicki Minaj & K4mo For Dance-Ready "Oh My Gawd"Nicki Minaj gets back in her feature bag for "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi, Major Lazer, and K4mo.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMr Eazi Releases New EP "One Day You Will Understand"Mr Eazi returns with a brand new EP.By Aron A.
- NewsMr Eazi Heats Things Up With "Kpalanga"Mr Eazi is back with his latest track.By Aron A.
- SongsTyga Links With Mr Eazi On "Tony Montana"Mr Eazi recruits Tyga for the latest.By Milca P.
- NewsTyga & Mr Eazi Channel "Scarface" On New Single "Tony Montana"Mr Eazi and Tyga prove to be great collaborators on "Tony Montana."By Aron A.
- NewsMr Eazi Gets Cheeky On New Single "Supernova"Mr Eazi is back with his new single.By Aron A.
- NewsGiggs Joins Mr. Eazi On "London Town"Mr Eazi recruits Giggs on new track "London Town."By Aron A.
- NewsMajor Lazer & Mr. Eazi Drop "Leg Over (Remix)" With French Montana & Ty Dolla $ignFrench Montana & Ty Dolla $ign add their flare to Major Lazer's remix of "Legs Over" by Mr. Eazi. By Aron A.