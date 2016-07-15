Marty Grimes
Marty Grimes Calls On G-Eazy & P-Lo For Boisterous New Single "SIKE!"
Marty Grimes calls on G-Eazy & P-Lo for new West Coast banger "SIKE!"
Kevin Goddard
Sep 30, 2017
Animal
HNHH PREMIERE! Marty Grimes drops off a smooth-riding new club anthem, "Animal," featuring Rexx Life Raj and YMTK.
Angus Walker
Jul 15, 2016
