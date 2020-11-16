Love Renaissance (LVRN)
- NewsLVRN's OMB Bloodbath, BRS Kash, WS Boogie & 6LACK Unite For "Just Say That"LVRN follow-up their two-pronged attack with another Spotify Single, "Just Say That," featuring OMB Bloodbath and BRS Kash. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLVRN Label Drops New Cypher Featuring 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, OMB Bloodbath, & NoonieVsEverybody For "Spotify Singles"LVRN releases a new rap cypher with 6LACK, Westside Boogie, BRS Kash, OMB Bloodbath, and NoonieVsEverybody.By Alex Zidel
- NewsOMB Bloodbath & Westside Boogie Drop Hard-Hitting Carol "12 Days Of Bhristmas"OMB Bloodbath and Westside Boogie don the Santa hats for the hard-hitting new banger "12 Days Of Bhristmas." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLVRN Label Releases "Home For The Holidays" With 6LACK, Summer Walker, & MoreLove Renaissance (LVRN) has released a compilation holiday album with songs from 6LACK, Summer Walker, Shelley FKA DRAM, OMB Bloodbath, and more.By Alex Zidel