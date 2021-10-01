Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid
- Music VideosLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Hit The Skatepark In "Trust Fund" Music VideoLil Wayne and Rich The Kid share new visuals off of their joint album.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Grab YG For "Buzzin'"Weezy & Rich The Kid link up with YG for "Buzzin'." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Make It A Bloody Affair On "Bleedin'"A stand-out off of "Trust Fund Babies." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Wayne Recreates His Iconic 2012 Deposition In The "Feelin' Like Tunechi" VideoLil Wayne and Rich The Kid share the music video for the "Trust Fund Babies" intro track "Feelin' Like Tunechi."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Snap On "Headlock""Trust Fund Babies" Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid put in work over a hard beat on "Headlock." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Wayne & Rich The Kid Share Joint Album "Trust Fund Babies" Ft. YGOld school and new school collide on the 10-track effort.By Erika Marie