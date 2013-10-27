Jonwayne
- SongsJonwayne Is, "No Joke," A Lyrical Miracle On His New SingleThe Cali rapper is bringing some witty bars. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsThe DesertListen to Jonwayne & Oliver The 2nd's "The Desert".By hnhh
- NewsLuda Goes To Church And I DL Lex Luger's Drum KitListen to Jonwayne's "Luda Goes To Church And I DL Lex Luger's Drum Kit".By hnhh
- NewsJonwayne Feat. Scoop Deville "The Come Up" VideoWatch Jonwayne Feat. Scoop Deville "The Come Up" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsJonwaynes' Unplugged Performance On The Eric Andre ShowWatch Jonwaynes' Unplugged Performance On The Eric Andre ShowBy hnhh
- NewsThe Come Up Pt 1Scoop Deville and LA beatmaker Jonwayne are preparing to drop a collaborative project called "Rap Album One" on on October 29th, and this is the latest and possibly final leak from the project.By hnhh