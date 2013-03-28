ItsTheReal
- HNHH TVItsTheReal Talk "Teddy Bear Fresh," Teaming Up with Just Blaze & MoreItsTheReal are back! And they definitely ain't holding back on this music ish. By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsFire In A Crowded Room (Get the Hose)Jeff and Eric Rosenthal continue to make inroads into the rap game with "Fire in a Crowded Room," the second single off their forthcoming mixtape "Teddy Bear Fresh."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsItsTheReal "Dave Matthews Bands" VideoItsTheReal count mad "Dave Matthews Bands" to the tune of a heady sax jam in their new video. By Angus Walker
- NewsGirls With The Dirty SouthHip-Hop sketch comedy ItsTheReal are teaming up with DJ Drama for their first mixtape "Urbane Outfitters" which will drop on April Fools. Check out there latest leak with Bun B.By Rose Lilah