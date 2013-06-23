Issa Gold
- NewsIssa Gold Reflects On "Regrets"Issa Gold reflects on life lessons learned on "Regrets," a highlight from his new "Tempus" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesIssa Gold Drops New Album "Tempus"Issa Gold has come through with the personal and introspective new album "Tempus," featuring production from Chuck Strangers, Two Fresh, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFinding SolaceIssa Gold, one half of The Underachievers, shares a solo cut in which he embraces his new name, Solace.By Trevor Smith
- NewsConversations With A ButterflyThe Underachievers' Issa Gold releases his debut solo mixtape.By Lloyd Jaffe
- SongsLions Can't FlyIssa Gold of The Underachievers drops a solo track with producer Rami B. The NY duo are working on a new mixtape for August.By Rose Lilah
- MusicRise Of The AUA new solo single from Issa Gold, one half of New York duo The Underachievers. Can you dig it?By hnhh