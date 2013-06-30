InkMonstarr
- Music VideosInkMonstarr Feat. Nipsey Hu$$le "Bang Yo Set" VideoWatch Bang Yo SetBy hnhh
- NewsInkMonstarr Feat. Nipsey Hussle "BTS Of 'Bang Yo $et'" VideoWatch InkMonstarr Feat. Nipsey Hussle "BTS Of 'Bang Yo $et'" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsMake It Look EazyThe latest single from West Coast emcee InkMonstarr, produced by Bugsy On Tha Beat. His debut mixtape is on the way, and will feature Nipsey Hussle, YG, YelaWolf, Waka Flocka and more.By hnhh
- NewsFuck Niggaz (Remix)Fuck N*ggaz Remix feat BSM's Joe MosesBy DJ Ill Will