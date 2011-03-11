Horse Shoe Gang
- NewsSame Day (Funk Volume Diss)Horseshoe Gang fire back with another Funk Volume diss record titled "Same Day."By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesMixtape Monthly Vol. 1The Horse Shoe Gang come through with their first "Mixtape Monthly" effort, with ten free tracks.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesHorse Shoe Gang "Small-Pacs" VideoWatch Horse Shoe Gang "Small-Pacs" VideoBy hnhh
- SongsTake It OffHorse Shoe Gang and affiliates Crooked I and K-Young team up for the new single off "Top Ramen," available on iTunes.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStory Of A Ghetto BoyHorse Shoe Gang drop the first leak off their upcoming album "Top Ramen N!&&a" which arrives on October 22nd.By Rose Lilah
- MusicTeam Thick/Team LittleThe latest from Horse Shoe Gang, which will be included upcoming on their upcoming "R&B" mixtape.By hnhh
- SongsCypher Of BossesHorse Shoe Gang round up a bunch of rappers for their "Cypher Of Bosses." Their dropping a mixtape on June 24th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStarted From The Bottom FreestyleCrooked I associates Horseshoe Gang spit over Drake’s ‘Started From The Bottom’ instrumental.By hnhh
- MusicDope ShitThe latest "Dope Shit" from the Horse Shoe Gang.By hnhh
- NewsFather's DayListen to Father's Day, a new offering from Horse Shoe Gang, which was released on Friday, March 11th, 2011.By Rose Lilah