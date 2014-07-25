Hi-Tone
- NewsHi-Tone Recruits Nick Grant & Emilio Rojas For "The Gossip" RemixListen to Hi-Tone's new remix to "The Gossip" featuring Nick Grant & Emilio Rojas.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHi-Tone "Fear" VideoPREMIERE: Hi-Tone takes a harrowing trip to the hospital in "Fear."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHi-Tone "Selfish" VideoPREMIERE: Hi-Tone takes a hard look in the mirror on "Selfish."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHi-Tone "Purpose" VideoHNHH Premiere! Watch Hi-Tone’s new video for “Purpose,” off his "NXN" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosHi-Tone Feat. Tory Lanez "All Down" VideoHi-Tone and Tory Lanez collab on "All Down".By Trevor Smith