GARZI
- NewsGARZI Continues To Expand His Catalog With Explosive Single "Higher"Miami artist GARZI is back with another rap-rock blend in "Higher."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Garzi Feels The Pressure On New Single "Finer Things"Yung Garzi blends several different genres on his new song.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Garzi Drops New Single "wakeup!we’redead!"The rapper talks failed relationships and money. By hnhh
- MusicYung Garzi Still Doesn't Care On "Demonstrate"He truly cares about not caring.By Zaynab