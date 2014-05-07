G Count
- NewsPusha T Assists G Count On "Pope Vs. Pontiff"G Count returns with a new single ft. Pusha T.By Aron A.
- NewsFreestyleG Count drops off a freestyle.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHot Nigga (G-Mix)G Count puts his spin on Bobby Shmurda's "Hot Nigga."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsG Count Feat. Lil Durk & Lil Herb "Dat Nigga" VideoCheck out G Count's new music video for "Dat Nigga" featuring fellow Chi-town natives Lil Durk & Lil Herb.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDat NiggaG Count links up Lil Durk and Lil Herb for "Dat Nigga."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsG Count "Fuck The Game Up" VideoG Count delivers the official visual for his recent diss track "Fuck The Game Up".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChiRaq To L.A. (Freestyle / Game Diss)Weigh in on G Count's "ChiRaq To L.A." Game diss.By hnhh