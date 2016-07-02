Fudge
All Points South
Michael Christmas, Prefuse 73 and Big Baby DRAM come together for this highlight from "Lady Parts."
Trevor Smith
Sep 11, 2016
In My Shoes
Meet Fudge, aka Michael Christmas and Prefuse 73. The duo's first track, "In My Shoes," is a lush, experimental beauty.
Angus Walker
Jul 02, 2016
