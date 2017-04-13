Fre$h
- NewsFre$h Experiments With His Sound On 5-Track EP "Still Summer Somewhere"Fre$h has returned with a new EP that brings out some tropical vibes.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFre$h Releases His Latest Project "Drop Barz" Ft. Maxo Kream & MoreNew project from Fre$h.By Aron A.
- NewsFre$h Drops Off His "Frēsh•ism" Project Feat. 50 Cent, Wiz, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown & MoreThe artist formerly known as Short Dawg releases his new album "Fre$hism" featuring 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChris Brown Guests On Fre$h's New Track "Stop Playing"Fre$h gets everyone ready for his new project with "Stop Playing."By Alex Zidel
- NewsFre$h Drops Off His Latest Track "FaceTime"Fre$h is back with his new track "FaceTime."By Aron A.
- Music VideosWiz Khalifa & FRE$H Throw A Party In "Paul Masson" VideoFRE$H delivers new visuals for his track with Wiz Khalifa. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsFre$h & Wiz Khalifa Link Up On "Paul Masson"HNHH PREMIERE! Fre$h & Wiz Khalifa link up on ""Paul Masson"By Aron A.
- News2 Chainz & Iamsu Join Fresh On New DJ Mustard-Produced Collab "Loaded"Listen to Fresh's new collab "Loaded" with Iamsu & 2 Chainz.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFre$h a.k.a Short Dawg Drops "March Madness 4" Feat. 2 Chainz, DJ Mustard & MoreFre$H drops off his new mixtape "March Madness 4."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFresh Feat. 50 Cent, 2 Chainz "Petty" Video50 Cent & 2 Chainz assist Fresh in his new video for "Petty."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPettyFre$h, 50 Cent, & 2 Chainz celebrate the subtle art of being "Petty." By Mitch Findlay