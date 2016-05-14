Fat Nick
- NewsFat Nick Delivers His Latest Album, “Gorgeous Glizzy Gordo”Shakewell, Rob Bank$, SosMula, Ramirez, Maxo Kream, and Lil Jerry are all featured on the project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPouya & Fat Nick Are Back With Short & Sweet "Drop Out Of School 2"Pouya & Fat Nick are back with a follow-up to 2017's "Drop Out Of School."By Alexander Cole
- NewsFat Nick & Famous Dex Team Up On "PocketRocket"Fat Nick and Famous Dex join forces on their new banger.By Aron A.
- NewsFat Nick Releases Fresh Single "New Opps"Florida native Fat Nick is back with some new heat.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesFat Nick & Shakewell Team Up For Joint EP "Roommates"Fat Nick and Shakewell link up for Flexatelli for their new project. By Aron A.
- NewsFat Nick Teams With Shakewell On "Pemex"Fat Nick and Shakewell link up for a new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsFat Nick Releases New Project "Generation Numb" Ft. Blackbear & MoreFat Nick drops off his new project "Generation Numb."By Aron A.
- Music VideosFat Nick Is The Belle Of The Ball In "Ice Out" VideoFat Nick drops his new video for "Ice Out"By Matthew Parizot
- NewsFat Nick Recruits Blackbear For New Single "Ice Out"Fat Nick and Blackbear flaunt their jewels in "Ice Out."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosFat Nick Glitches Out In "WTF" VideoFat Nick goes on a rescue mission.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsFat Nick & Pouya Link Up On "Hate On Me"Fat Nick and Pouya get together on "Hate On Me."
By Aron A.
- Music VideosPouya & Fat Nick "Undecided" VideoUnderground rapper Pouya & Fat Nick team up for the new video "Undecided."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPouya & Fat Nick "Torch" VideoWatch Pouya & Fat Nick's new video for "Torch," off their joint project "Drop Out Of School."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDrop Out Of School [Album Stream]Stream this new joint project from underground Miami rappers Pouya & Fat Nick called "Drop Out Of School."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsK.O.Fat Nick of the Buffet Boys delivers Mikey the Magician-produced "K.O."By Danny Schwartz