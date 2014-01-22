Drag-On
- MusicPitbull Blasted By Drag-On For Claiming He Washed Him In A Rap BattleThe Ruff Ryder's remarks come after Mr. Worldwide recalled a DMX video shoot where the two ended up facing off to contentious results.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- MixtapesDrag-On Keeps Ruff Ryders Spirit Alive With "BOF4"Drag-On keeps the tradition going with another incendiary chapter of the "Bars On Fire" series, officially dropping off his "#BOF4" tape. ByMitch Findlay4.7K Views
- NewsRuff Ryders Veterans Drag-On, Infa-Red, & Cross Killed Dark Banger "Street Team"Years later, it's still in the "R" we trust. ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- MixtapesDrag-On Holds It Down For The Double R With "Barz On Fire 3"Drag-On continues to provide the opposite of H2O.ByMitch Findlay6.1K Views
- NewsDrag-On & Juvenile Bust Guns For The Double R On "Down Bottom"Drag-On and Juvenile put it down for all ends of the compass. ByMitch Findlay6.0K Views
- Music VideosDrag-On "Man Down" VideoDrag-On drops a new video for "Man Down."ByMitch Findlay104 Views
- MixtapesBarz On FireRuff Ryders veteran Drag-On returns with new mixtape "Barz On Fire." ByMitch Findlay254 Views
- Music VideosDrag-On "He Dead" VideoWatch Drag-On "He Dead" VideoByTrevor Smith142 Views