Dr. Luke
- MusicJuice WRLD's Estate And Dr. Luke Sued For "Not Enough" RoyaltiesPD Beats alleges that the track features his “original guitar, performance, and production."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLatto Twerks For TikTok While Celebrating New "Lottery" Single Despite Dr. Luke BacklashTwitter has been lighting up with criticism for the catchy new song and its producer, but the rapper doesn't seem to be bothered.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLatto Works With Dr. Luke On "Lottery" Single, Faces Heavy Criticism From TwitterThe 24-year-old and Congolese-Canadian songstress LU KALA came together for the song's catchy vocals.By Hayley Hynes