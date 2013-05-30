Doe Boy Freebandz
- NewsFollow The RulesDoe Boy drops of a new one produced by B-Wheezy.By Trevor Smith
- NewsIn Freebandz We TrustA formal introduction to FBG member Doe Boy, hosted by DJ X-Rated, DJ Scream, and DJ Esco. Features include Future, Rocko, Soulja Boy, Chevy Woods, Riff Raff and more, with production from Lex Luger, Zaytoven, 808 Mafia, Metro Boomin, Nard & B and others. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- MusicFuck AroundThe latest from Cleveland rapper and Freebandz signee Doe Boy, backed by production from Will A Fool. It'll be featured on his upcoming mixtape "In Freebandz We Trust," scheduled for release on June 24.By hnhh
- NewsWhat You MeanDoe Boy, who's gearing up for the release of his tape "In Free Bandz We Trust" decides to leak this cut with Future and Soulja Boy, over a beat from Young Chop.By Rose Lilah