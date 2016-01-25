D.I.T.C.
- NewsFat Joe links with Diamond D and Lord Finesse for the "Rock Shyt" video ahead of the upcoming "Sessions" album from Diggin' In The Crates. ByAngus Walker184 Views
- NewsOC and AG provide this week's Diggin' In The Crates release.ByTrevor Smith176 Views
- NewsAnother OC-led DITC track for your Monday.ByTrevor Smith137 Views
- NewsThe famed Diggin in the Crates crew continues their weekly series with OC's "Caviar Dreams."ByDanny Schwartz230 Views
- NewsOC shares a new track as part of DITC's weekly releases.ByTrevor Smith180 Views
- NewsDiggin in the Crates tease new music in advance of their upcoming compilation project.ByDanny Schwartz235 Views
- NewsDiggin in the Crates preps their upcoming album with "Gotta Be Classic."ByDanny Schwartz235 Views
- NewsA.G., O.C., & Fat Joe of the famed Diggin' in the Crates crew reunite on "Diggin' Number."ByDanny Schwartz326 Views