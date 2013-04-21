D'Banj
- NewsBlame It On The MoneyGood Music's own D'Banj hooks up with fellow labelmate Big Sean and Snoop Lion for his latest release "Blame It On The Money".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsScape Goat (Remix) [CDQ]Here's the CDQ of D'Banj's remix, which features Kanye West. This'll be on D'Banj's upcoming album "DKM."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesScape Goat (Remix)In case you didn't know, D'banj is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and harmonica player currently signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music imprint. This track is a remix from his "D’Kings Men" compilation album, featuring none other than Yeezy himself.By hnhh