Tell The Truth
Here's a bonus cut from Dark Wave's "Dark Elegance" project.
Feb 07, 2015
Glass Ceilings
Dark Wave deliver a new track with "Glass Ceilings".
Trevor Smith
Nov 09, 2014
Letter To My Love
Check out a fresh drop from Dark Wave.
Lloyd Jaffe
Nov 06, 2014
