Chedda Da Connect
- NewsChedda Da Connect Feat. Kevin Gates & Scrilla "Whippin Up" VideoChedda Da Connect links with Kevin Gates and Scrilla for "Whippin' Up".ByTrevor Smith114 Views
- NewsHow It FeelChedda Da Connect and Paul Wall team for "How It Feel". ByTrevor Smith97 Views
- NewsT-Wayne & Chedda Da Connect "Flexin All Summer" VideoT-Wayne and Chedda Da Connect connect on "Flexin All Summer."ByPatrick Lyons90 Views
- NewsChedda Da Connect Does A Wine & Cheese TastingWe find out if Chedda Da Connect is really about that life.ByRose Lilah91 Views
- NewsFlicka Da Wrist (Remix)Chedda Da Connect scores some big features for the "Flicka Da Wrist" remix.ByTrevor Smith362 Views
- NewsChedda Da Connect Talks "Flicka Da Wrist," Lil Wayne Co-Sign & Lil B CriticismChedda Da Connect discusses the success of "Flicka Da Wrist" and what's next for him.ByTrevor Smith130 Views
- NewsFlicka Da Wrist (Desert Storm Remix)DJ Clue gives Chedda Da Connect's "Flicka Da Wrist" the "Desert Storm" remix, featuring Rick Ross, French Montana, Plies & Maino. ByAngus Walker352 Views
- NewsFlicka Da Wrist (MMGMix)Rick Ross comes through with an "MMGMix" of Chedda Da Connect's "Flicka Da Wrist". ByAngus Walker292 Views